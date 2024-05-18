Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,934 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.39. 829,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,518. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

