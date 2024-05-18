Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. ASML makes up 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $52,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $924.97. 703,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,686. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $939.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $836.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $364.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

