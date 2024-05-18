Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 28,202 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $34,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after purchasing an additional 62,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,633,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after acquiring an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.80. The company had a trading volume of 966,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,498. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.07 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.38 and its 200-day moving average is $190.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.24.

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $3,283,219. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

