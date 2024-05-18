Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 858 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.23. 1,856,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,196. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 in the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on A shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

