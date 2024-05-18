The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $49.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INSM. Truist Financial began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of INSM opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. Insmed has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,231 shares of company stock worth $1,177,186 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $25,242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Insmed by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after buying an additional 927,040 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

