The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance
GGT opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $7.00.
About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
