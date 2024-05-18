The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance

GGT opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

