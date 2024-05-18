Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Texas Instruments by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,273,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,430,000 after buying an additional 663,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.57.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $195.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,140. The stock has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $196.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

