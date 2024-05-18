Terra Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Terra has a market cap of $434.60 million and $24.56 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000874 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001419 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000785 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000606 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000574 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Terra Profile
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 742,600,472 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
