Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 15,115 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.81. 4,373,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577,519. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

