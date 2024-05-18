Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 1,075 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,548,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,458,000 after buying an additional 210,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,488 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,168,000 after purchasing an additional 164,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,570,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,116,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,203. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

