Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Graco makes up approximately 1.6% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 2,909.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 137,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Graco by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,535.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,485. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,895. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

