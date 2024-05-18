Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,320. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $103.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.38.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

