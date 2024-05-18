Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 3.1% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,972,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,328,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,705,000 after acquiring an additional 134,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,503,000 after purchasing an additional 85,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $30.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $912.07. The stock had a trading volume of 910,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,166. The company has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $559.41 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $933.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $839.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $957.95.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

