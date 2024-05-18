Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Snap-on makes up about 2.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.5 %

SNA traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.98. 279,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $247.68 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

