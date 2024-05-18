Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up approximately 1.8% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Gentex worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gentex by 95.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,021,000 after buying an additional 3,330,502 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,843,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,062,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,356,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 76,071 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,951,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. 737,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,988. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

