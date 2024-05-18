Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CHD traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $106.39. The company had a trading volume of 829,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,518. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.