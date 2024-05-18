Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $1.88 Million Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 179,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $229,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 24.0% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 33,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.3 %

BN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,088. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

