Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Grows Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. SEI Investments accounts for about 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 507.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 73,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.0 %

SEIC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.33. 221,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,702. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,422,597. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.