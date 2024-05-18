Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. 6,505,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,147. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

