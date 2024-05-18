Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 41,044 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,155,000 after acquiring an additional 965,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.10. 7,276,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,204,806. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.