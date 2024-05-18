Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases New Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 259,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,601,000 after purchasing an additional 144,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $38,960.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $38,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total transaction of $914,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,059 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PIPR traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.90. 63,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.86. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $214.94.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.