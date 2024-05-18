Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.39.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,612,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,738. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

