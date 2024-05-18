Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.39.

TTWO traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,612,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,738. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average of $152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

