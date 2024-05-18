Syscoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.49 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $150.87 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,198.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $489.80 or 0.00728883 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00070657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00100266 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 787,025,797 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.