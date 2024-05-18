SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 297,244 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.00% of SuperCom worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

