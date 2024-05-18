Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 1%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $917.48 and last traded at $942.93. Approximately 3,294,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,167,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $952.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMCI. Bank of America lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $916.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.11.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,904.3% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

