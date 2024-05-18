SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Down 4.5%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.97. 7,425,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 8,358,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Get SunPower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SunPower

SunPower Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $499.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.80.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.24). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $356.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 406.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 43,299 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SunPower by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 343,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 185,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.