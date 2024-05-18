SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $4.59.

SunPower stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $499.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.80. SunPower has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $356.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.58 million. Research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

