Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.75. 288,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,916. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

