Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 688 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $91.35. 1,584,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,850. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.60. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $94.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

