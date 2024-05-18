Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 554 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,688 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $5,447,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Intel by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 223,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 849,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,198,000 after buying an additional 53,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $210,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,449,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,054,952. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

