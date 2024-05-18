Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Oikos Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 119,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 207,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,655. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.80.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.