Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,250 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 152,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 590,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 114,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 236,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.79. 30,865,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,727,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

