Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Invests $249,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,653 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in CRH by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CRH by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.28.

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,131,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. CRH plc has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

