Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.02. 4,534,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,191,140. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $196.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

