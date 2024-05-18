Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,777. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $248.82 and a 1 year high of $345.18. The stock has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.