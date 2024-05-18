Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Seabridge Gold makes up 0.8% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 354,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 175,161 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 806,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 143,321 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,728,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 128,323 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,501,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 90,379 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,961. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

