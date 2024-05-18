Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XONE. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,345,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 373,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 106,174 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 178,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XONE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 35,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,675. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

