Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC owned 4.26% of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000.

Get BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XCCC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.87. 17,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,693. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01.

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3476 per share. This is a boost from BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.