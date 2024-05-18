Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC owned 4.26% of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000.
BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:XCCC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.87. 17,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,693. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01.
BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.
