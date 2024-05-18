StockNews.com Upgrades Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stratus Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stratus Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stratus Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

