StockNews.com Downgrades Kenon (NYSE:KEN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Kenon Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KEN opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. Kenon has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter.

Kenon Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kenon

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $3.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. Kenon’s payout ratio is presently -85.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Kenon by 150.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Kenon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 75,892 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 14.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.