StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 5th.
Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 6.4 %
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.74. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 84.27%. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.83) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
