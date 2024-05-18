Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.4% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.08. 35,219,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,863,596. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.