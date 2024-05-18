Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,234,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,708. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.90. The stock has a market cap of $459.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $534.18.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

