Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.07.

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

SPT stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,802,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,802,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,761.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,600 shares of company stock worth $5,738,830. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

