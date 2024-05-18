SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $19,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.27. 3,846,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,393,121. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $62.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

