Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Lessened by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,765 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 381,734 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Southwest Airlines worth $35,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.86. 6,887,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,111,719. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.