Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Up 5%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. 156,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 761,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $874.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 11.05.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $94,108.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,062.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $94,108.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,062.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Ballinger bought 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,783.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,540.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

