Short Interest in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Decreases By 6.9%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solo Brands

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 538,995 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,819,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.54.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.02. 325,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.59. Solo Brands has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $6.67.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

