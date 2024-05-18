Short Interest in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Decreases By 6.9%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Solo Brands
In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Solo Brands
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 538,995 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,819,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Solo Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DTC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.02. 325,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.59. Solo Brands has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $6.67.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Solo Brands Company Profile
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
