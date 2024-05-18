Short Interest in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Expands By 6.2%

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of IVT remained flat at $25.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 159,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,340. InvenTrust Properties has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

