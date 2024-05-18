Short Interest in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Expands By 6.2%

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of IVT remained flat at $25.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 159,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,340. InvenTrust Properties has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
